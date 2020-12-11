‘Sugar Rush Christmas’ releases season two, returning for the holiday season

Photo by Natasha Taubenheim ’22

“Sugar Rush Christmas” releases six new episodes, with baking themes such as Charlie Brown, secret santa, advent calendars and Christmas decorations.

Natasha Taubenheim ’22, Staff Writer
December 11, 2020

In July of 2018, “Sugar Rush Christmas” was first released on Netflix and caught the attention of many baking lovers. It stood out and quickly became popular as it was not only Christmas-themed, but noticeably more flashy than other shows such as the “Great British Baking Show.” 

I remember watching it as soon as it came out and binging until I had seen every episode. When I heard there would be another season, I was excited to repossess the warm holiday feeling that the previous season had given me.

Similar to other baking shows, it’s intense, festive and decorative. Every episode consists of a different baking challenge and four teams of two, competing to make the most delicious and beautiful baked goods and objectively win $10,000. The contestants are given easy tasks such as fun holiday cupcakes to crazy tasks like baking cakes and curating complicated dishes that often end in disaster. 

On Nov. 26, season two of “Sugar Rush” was put out on Netflix. It is hosted by Hunter March and judged by Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo. The season features an exciting twist in every episode in which a different guest judge is featured. These additional personalities  range from famous youtuber Liza Koshy to Olympic Ice Skater Adam Rippon. The judges are known for cracking jokes and finding humor even when the contestants have clearly failed their mission.

The first few episodes consist of Charlie Brown themed challenges, which I loved as Charlie Brown has been a major piece of my childhood, and definitely reminds me of Christmas. When continuing to watch, different themes such as the North Pole, secret santa gifts and advent calendar cakes are explored. 

Every episode follows the same sequence. In the first round, the contestants are instructed to make a cake. The second round consists of making a confection or sweet treat. The third round is by far the most difficult, the constructing of the cake. By the final round, there will be only two teams as the others are eliminated in previous rounds. 

Throughout the show, the contestants tell stories about their lives and their dishes, allowing the viewers to get to know them and connect with them. This makes it even sadder and heartfelt when teams are eliminated because we are more attached to them. This is a clever touch by the creators of the show because it makes the show more emotional and intense.

The atmosphere in which the show takes place catches your eye and is very different from other cooking shows. The kitchen is decorated with lit christmas trees, roses and neon pink and blue walls. The decor is festive and bright, contributing to the overall cheerful vibe that March appeared to envision.

I loved season two and it definitely met my expectations. It was not only inspiring and exciting but a feel-good series. Around this time of year, I like watching shows and movies that get me in the mood for Christmas, and watching these episodes put me in the holiday spirit. I rate “Sugar Rush Christmas” season 2 a 9/10.

