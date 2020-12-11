COVID-19 jeopardizes movie theaters

Many new shows and movies have been released through various online streaming services during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the closure of movie theatres, many have resorted to Netflix, Hulu, HBO and more in order to watch television.

Ordering a large movie theatre popcorn filled with butter, a large soda and some candy to snack on while sitting back and relaxing to watch a new movie is a classic source of entertainment. Now, in a COVID-19 world, movie theatres and attendees are seeing the dark side, indefinite closures.

When Governor Ned Lamont rolled Connecticut back to Phase 2, movie theatres were capped at 100 people. Although movie theatres are allowed to be open, most have decided to stay closed.

“It is disappointing that movie theatres are closed, as it is always a fun activity to go see a movie with my friends,” Maya Wofsy ’21 said. “I definitely think it is smart that they are staying closed, because most people I bet would not feel comfortable going. […] Now everyone streams their movies on Netflix or Hulu.”

With COVID-19 cases on the rise everyday, it is difficult to produce any new movies. All movies in the process of shooting were put on pause. In addition, many new movies such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Wonder Woman 1984” and “No Time to Die” were expected to be major blockbusters. These movies were all supposed to be released in 2020, but with COVID-19, they are all either looking to be released in 2021 or unveiled on online streaming services.

As a result, some movie theatres in Norwalk and Wilton have not been able to produce revenue since COVID-19 first hit back in March, and there is a likelihood that some of these movie theatres might shut down permanently.

“I was super excited to see the new Indiana Jones movie. It sucks because I am unsure of when this movie will come out in theatres,” Wofsy said. “I miss seeing new movies with big-time actors or actresses in, but now there is no production of movies.”

With the holiday season in full swing, a classic tradition for Jewish people is to attend movie theatres on Christmas, as theaters are the only source of entertainment open on the holiday. Families are now stopping this tradition, and will look to stream movies on Netflix, Hulu or HBO. Streaming services have seen a major increase in subscriptions during the pandemic.

“It is sad, because every year my family goes to see a movie at the movie theatre on Christmas,” Shira Parower ’21 said, “but now it looks like we will be watching a movie in our own home which stops our tradition.”