Shawn Mendes opens up to fans in new documentary

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” film on Netflix. The film released on Monday and is available via the streaming site. The film features Mendes’ journey through stardom and the hardships that go along with it.

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder,” Mendes’ new documentary, released Monday, Nov. 23 to streaming platform Netflix. This 83-minute documentary follows the recording artist in his experience through stardom, including clips from recording sessions of his new album “Wonder,” which is set to release on Dec. 4.

The documentary shows Mendes’ journey from his career, beginning on Vine at the age of 15, to his sold out concerts at age 22. It also focuses on some of the hardships he has had to face through all of it. Through incredible camerawork and intimate confessions, we see the behind-the-scenes life and how it isn’t always as easy as it seems. The film concentrates on his struggle with anxiety, as well as zooming in on his relationships with others that have helped him throughout this process.

The film begins with his most recent tour, when Mendes was forced to go on vocal rest and cancel two large shows in Brazil as a result of him pushing himself too hard.

Cancelling the shows put an emotional strain on Mendes, but ultimately gave him time to reflect and relax. Mendes spoke upon how ever since the young age of 10, how he was always obsessed with being really good at everything he did. He shows how being a perfectionist can have its upsides, but also downfalls. These clips lead into a timeline of snippets from over his life in the spotlight, which ultimately show how he is not as invincible as he seems.

Mendes features many important relationships in the film. His family and childhood friends have large impacts on his life that ultimately got him to where he is today. Mendes feels as though his connections with childhood friends brings him back to that “normalcy” every star wishes to have. Many clips are shown of his girlfriend, singer Camilla Cabello, and her affect on his anxiety.

“She was always there to look out for me as a human being,” Mendes said about Cabello in the documentary.

A main theme shown throughout the film is Mendes’ struggle with anxiety. The film features many clips of Mendes in times of distress and nervousness due to the anxiety. This gives some humanity to the star, to show that they are just as real as any other person. Many people view celebrities as superheroes, that they are nothing but perfect. This film shows that there is a side to celebrities that the public may not know about.

I would recommend “Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” to people who are struggling during this time and need some motivation. The documentary gives many great messages that the world needs to hear. The film was able to show these messages in a thoughtful way and portray Mendes as a friend to all. I rate this documentary a 5 out of 5.