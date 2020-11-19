2020 iHeartRadios’ Jingle Ball adjusts to a COVID-19 world

Stevie Michaels ’22 researches information regarding the online Jingle Ball, which several media outlets are currently covering. Micheals is looking at Entertainment Tonight online.

The Jingle Ball is an annual concert tour hosted by iHeart Radio. This year, the concert will be virtual. On Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and 6 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, there will be a livestream on the CW app, CWTV.com and streamed on iHeartRadio for listening.

Many artists will be performing virtually, including headliners Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Shawn Mendes, Sam Smith and Lewis Capaldi.

Many Staples students attend Jingle Ball each year, as it’s a train ride away to see popular artists perform.

“When I went to Jingle Ball it was a cool experience,” Aaron Kail ’23 said. “The music was good and everyone was dancing. I will definitely check it out again this year to see if it’s similar.”

The Jingle Ball began in 1995 as a way for New York’s Z100 radio station to have top artists perform, with a tour that stops in cities all across America. The 2019 Jingle Ball began in Tampa, Florida. The New York City concert is usually hosted at Madison Square Garden. The concert is presented by CapitalOne, CapitalOne has been the presenting partner for several years, some national partners include the CW, Mercedes and Verizon.

Broadcasting the concert will provide an opportunity to reach an even wider audience.

“I’ve never been to Jingle Ball,” Basha Perkins ’23 said, “[but] since it’s virtual this year I am so excited because I’m able to watch it.”