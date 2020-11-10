Walrus Alley presents the perfect location for Southern cuisine

Located in the heart of downtown Westport, Walrus Alley is the best spot for a barbecue meal and a night out.

This hidden American restaurant on Post Road East, across the street from the Westport Police Department is easy to miss, but does not go unnoticed in the eyes of the barbecue experts. The Walrus Alley story began in 2013, serving the Black Rock community for seven years, they were annually crowned the best barbecue spot in Connecticut. Owner Joe Farrell and head chef Jonathan Vaast brought their talents to Westport in 2019 and are still going strong in the fall of 2020.

Last Saturday, I filled myself up with some of the best barbecue food I have ever consumed.

When I first walked onto the property of Walrus Alley, the outside seating had a welcoming feel. Not only were there Christmas lights draped over the outside dining, a creative touch, there were heated lamps which were essential for a chilly fall night.

The entrance for the indoor seating is underground, the second I walked down the stone steps I was engulfed by the aroma of numerous barbecue dishes. Additionally, the sight of the fantastic bar, where new beers are inserted every month, is enough to make one linger. I have been to this restaurant only twice, but in my time here I have only met nice employees that are also very educated about the food. Ordering at any barbecue joint is a process, but when I asked questions to the waiters and waitresses at Walrus Alley they were not intimating, making the ordering process very smooth.

The smoked chicken wings tossed in either walrus barbeque or chipotle honey is a great starter. This plate will come with eight juicy wings for a total of $15. I feel that starting with these wings is a good warmup for the stomach before beginning the main course.

I ordered the half rack of the baby back ribs and the half pound brisket which were must trys when I was searching through the entrees. My ribs were topped with maple-bourbon sauce that have a sweet touch to make these ribs a fantastic choice. However, once the brisket hit the table it was my personal favorite as it was soaked in the famous Walrus barbecue sauce that can be a side to any plate. I began to devour both of these plates and when I was done I decided to pick the fluffy, warmed cornbread that is a side for both of these plates. For all orders, I would recommend sharing with a partner and having a buffet because there are so many other good options. Walrus Alley makes sharing easier by ordering the Notorious P.I.G.

The Notorious P.I.G. is $88 and meant for four people; therefore, I did not finish it. My dish was filled with baby back ribs, pork shoulder, brisket, smoked turkey, mac and cheese, baked beans, collard greens, cornbread, coleslaw and house pickles. The Notorious P.I.G. did not disappoint.

The food at Walrus Alley was adopted from the south, but Owner Joseph Farrel still offers a great southern experience from Westport. I am giving this family owned restaurant a 9/10 not only for its fantastic food, but also because of how well it is operated from top to bottom.