‘Enola Holmes’ empowers girls of all ages

“Enola Holmes,” released Sept. 23 to the streaming platform Netflix, incorporates underlying stories of independence and love, both romantic and familial. The movie is based on the series of young adult novels, “The Enola Holmes Mysteries” by Nancy Springer.

Enola Holmes is Sherlock Holmes’ little sister and she is on her way to become a detective herself. When her mother, Eudoria Holmes, leaves her at home alone on her 16th birthday, Enola decides to go out in the world to find her.

On Enola’s journey to find her mother, she meets Lord Viscount Tewkesbury who is also running away from the life that his family wants for him. Throughout the movie she has to face many obstacles including an assassin after Lord Tewkesbury.

The story is based in England in the 1880s, but modern viewers, especially teenage girls, will be able to relate to the 16-year-old lead character, Enola Holmes, who is played by Milly Bobby Brown (famed for her role as Seven in the hit show, “Stranger Things”).

In fact, the movie sends a strong positive message to girls that it is ok to be an individual and not succumb to societal expectations. For instance, at one point in the movie, Enola is sent to a finishing school where girls become young adults and train to be good wives and mothers. But Enola’s mother raised her to be whoever Enola wanted to be. Enola knows how to stand her ground and fight for herself.

During the movie Enola breaks the fourth wall by talking directly to the audience. This can be very disrupting to the flow of the movie. But there was never a part in the 2.5-hour movie where I was bored, or wanted it to end. There was always a new twist or turn.

“Enola Holmes” was a movie that I would definitely recommend for everyone to see due to the upbeat story and the strong message it underlays. It is important to not let anyone tell you who you should be and how you portray yourself to the world and “Enola Holmes” is a perfect example of that. I would rate this movie a five out of five.