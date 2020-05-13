Kehlani releases fourth mixtape, further establishes herself as R&B star

Oakland R&B artist, Kehlani, released on May 8 her fourth commercial mixtape on streaming services: “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t.” Kehlani’s most conceptual and best storytelling album saw features from many prominent names such as rapper Tory Lanez, and R&B artists Jhene Aiko and James Blake.Coming off of two successful releases, “While We Wait,” released in 2019, peaked at number nine on the Billboard 200 and “SweetSexySavage,” Kehlani’s 2017 mixtape, debuted at number three on the Billboard 200. Both tapes were fused with catchy, poppy tunes, featuring the likes of Ty Dolla $ign and 6LACK. However, Kehlani switched up her style on “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t,” moving to a more conceptual album, one that tells a story.

On “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t,” Kehlani tells the story of failed relationships, heartbreak and the constant struggle it takes for one to find love and maintain a relationship. She further explores and embraces the idea that finding love is a process, and it doesn’t come without toxic relationships and people.

“ On “It Was Good Until It Wasn’t,” Kehlani tells the story of failed relationships, heartbreak and the constant struggle it takes for one to find love and maintain a relationship.” — Jacob Greenberger '22

On the first track, “Toxic,” Kehlani likens one of her past partners to Tequila, for the way he is able to make her lose control. “I get real accountable when I am alone / I get real about it all when I am alone,” she sings over a mid-tempo, bass-infused track, as she describes her ability to think clearly when she is not around him.

Skip ahead a couple of tracks to “Water,” Kehlani switches up her style and moves towards a quicker, more upbeat sound, singing from the perspective of her past partners while describing happier and more intimate moments. “I wanna impress you, but I ain’t gon’ press you,” she sings as she reflects on the bittersweet moments she has had with her exes.

However, towards the end of the mixtape, Kehlani comes full circle and goes back to questioning the love that she had, setting a tone similar to the opening tracks. “Do I got you way too open to be open? / Is the lens you see me through just way too focused? / What if you’re curious and caught up in the moment,” she sings as she questions the level of trust she has with her partner.

Overall, Kehlani has managed to deliver a project that is relatable to almost anybody who has been in a relationship. She explores both the good times and the bad times one experiences in their love life while keeping it catchy as well as an enjoyable listen. I would recommend this project to anybody looking for a story to hear. It is one infused with great vocals and instrumentals, and overall is able to effectively deliver a story that far too many are able to relate to.