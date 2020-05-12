Easy crepes for quarantine indulgence

Continuous Coverage
Site Excellence
Story Page Excellence
Excellence in Writing
Multimedia Excellence
Audience Engagement
Rachel Suggs ’21, Web Managing Editor
Precautions against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been immensely disruptive. Schools are canceled, SAT testing centers shut down, AP exams modified, fourth-quarter ...
Trump administration lacks transparency, misinforms public amid COVID-19 crisis
May 11, 2020
Westport’s downtown Starbucks reopens for curbside pick-up, mobile-orders on May 4
May 11, 2020
Distance learning: the savior of the junior class
May 11, 2020
Former Staples student calls on President Obama for commencement speech
May 11, 2020
Homemade hand sanitizer serves as effective substitute during shortage
May 11, 2020
Business Director
Emily Stone '20 is one of the two business directors for Inklings. In fact, it was her true love for business that brought her to join Inklings. “Inklings is the only class in this entire school...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.