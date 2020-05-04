TikTok inspires new quarantine activity: making “Whipped Coffee”

The+final+result+of+TikTok%27s+%22Whipped+Coffee%22+drink.+To+make+this+drink+you+will+need%3A+instant+coffee%2C+sugar%2C+any+type+of+milk%2C+and+hot+water.

Photo by Chelsea Strober '21

The final result of TikTok's "Whipped Coffee" drink. To make this drink you will need: instant coffee, sugar, any type of milk, and hot water.

Chelsea Strober '21, Associate Managing Editor
May 4, 2020

TikTok inspires new quarantine activity: making "Whipped Coffee"

Related Stories
TikTok breaks down unhealthy body image standards among teens
TikTok breaks down unhealthy body image standards among teens
New social media app TikTok takes Staples by storm
New social media app TikTok takes Staples by storm
TikTok faces privacy troubles leading to investigation
TikTok faces privacy troubles leading to investigation
3 ways to unplug and stay sane during quarantine
3 ways to unplug and stay sane during quarantine