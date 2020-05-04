TikTok inspires new quarantine activity: making “Whipped Coffee”

Chelsea Strober ’21, a Vampire Diaries enthusiast, is a new addition to the Inklings team. Strober has spent the past seven springs playing lacrosse...
Continuous Coverage
Site Excellence
Story Page Excellence
Excellence in Writing
Multimedia Excellence
Audience Engagement
I was in physics when the news that we would be living under a quarantine broke out. At first, joy was the first emotion I experienced. Later that week, I realized that the ...
Silver linings shine through in midst of global crisis
May 5, 2020
Trader Joe’s closes for cleaning after employees contract COVID-19
May 4, 2020
Connecticut postpones primary elections due to COVID-19
May 4, 2020
Lamont mandates face coverings in public areas
May 4, 2020
Staples should increase student-teacher interaction through mandatory online conferences
May 3, 2020
Longshore: our last hope • 72 Views
Associate Managing Editor
Lia Chen ’20 is one of the two associate managing editors for Inklings. This is her second year taking Advanced Journalism, and she takes it because of her passion for writing and because of the position...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.