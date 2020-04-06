Homemade bagels serve as fun activity during quarantine

Continuous Coverage
Graham Wood '20 and Emily Stone '20
Restaurants adapt to social distancing guidelines
April 3, 2020
Students react to updates in COVID-19 management
April 3, 2020
Westport accumulates 1/5 of all Connecticut COVID-19 cases
April 2, 2020
Quarantunes bring happiness to listeners
April 1, 2020
President Trump considers quarantining parts of Connecticut
March 31, 2020
Westport confirms first two COVID-19 cases • 574 Views
Westport schools close over coronavirus concerns • 198 Views
Paper Opinions Editor
Chelsea Strober ’21 spent her whole summer traveling to France, England, Switzerland and Italy, yet came back to school excited for her second year being a part of Inklings News as an opinions editor. Strober...
