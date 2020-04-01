Quick and easy treats to prepare for Easter

Brooke Dembin '22 is excited to further her creative energy this year as one of the Assistant Creative Directors on Inklings News.
Dembin first signed...
Brooke Dembin '22 is excited to further her creative energy this year as one of the Assistant Creative Directors on Inklings News.
Continuous Coverage
Site Excellence
Story Page Excellence
Excellence in Writing
Multimedia Excellence
Audience Engagement
Aidan Rogers '22, Staff Writer
President Trump considers quarantining parts of Connecticut
March 31, 2020
Inklings Editorial: Spread of COVID-19 displays both a unified, hostile Westport community
March 31, 2020
Seniors react to remote learning curriculum, COVID-19 updates
March 29, 2020
Westport needs community during pandemic
March 27, 2020
Remote learning promotes communication
March 27, 2020
Westport confirms first two COVID-19 cases • 573 Views
Westport schools close over coronavirus concerns • 198 Views
Staff Writer
Staff writer Teddy Dienst ’20, is in his third year of Advanced Journalism and being a part of Inklings. Dienst has always had a niche for writing and took a shot at taking the class when he was recommended...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.