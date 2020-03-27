“Trail Mix” overnight oats serve a substantial breakfast

Continuous Coverage
Charlotte Armstrong '21, Staff Writer
Samira Saad ’21 rises out of bed at 9:00 a.m. and after a languid breakfast, she opens her laptop to Schoology. Over the next few hours, she rotates between typing up w...
Precautions taken at Yale Children’s Hospital ensure minimal spread of COVID-19
March 26, 2020
Virtual tours inadequately replace college tour experience
March 26, 2020
Searching for the best hand sanitizer
March 26, 2020
Online school becomes a normal part of students’ routines
March 25, 2020
A week with E-school: distance learning strives to replace in-person classes
March 25, 2020
Business Director
Caroline Donohue ’20 enrolled in Intro to Journalism as a freshman to pursue her interest in writing. Donohue has taken Advanced Journalism for three years and holds the position of Business Director...
